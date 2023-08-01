Hello User
Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:20 AM IST Livemint

Hero Motor Co stock price went up today, 01 Aug 2023, by 0.72 %. The stock closed at 3203.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3226.5 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hero Motor Co

On the last day, Hero Motor Co opened at 3210.05 and closed at 3203.45. The stock reached a high of 3242.85 and a low of 3210.05. The market capitalization of the company is 64276.07 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3230.6 and 2246.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 8192 shares.

01 Aug 2023, 11:20 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price NSE Live :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3226.5, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹3203.45

The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the price is 3226.5, with a percent change of 0.72 and a net change of 23.05. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.72% or 23.05.

01 Aug 2023, 11:00 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3227.85, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹3203.45

The current stock price of Hero Motor Co is 3227.85, with a percent change of 0.76 and a net change of 24.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.76% or 24.4.

01 Aug 2023, 10:48 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹3203.45 yesterday

On the last day, Hero Motor Co had a trading volume of 8192 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 3203.45.

