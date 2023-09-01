Hero Motor Co Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023
1 min read.Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 08:02 AM ISTLivemint
Hero Motor Co stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -1.32 %. The stock closed at 2952.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2913.2 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, Hero Motor Co opened at ₹2955.05 and closed at ₹2952.3. The stock had a high of ₹2963.3 and a low of ₹2891. The market capitalization of the company is ₹58225.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3242.85 and the 52-week low is ₹2246.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 12395 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Sep 2023, 08:02:53 AM IST
