Hero Motor Co Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023
1 min read.Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 08:25 AM ISTLivemint
Hero Motor Co stock price went up today, 02 Aug 2023, by 0.0 %. The stock closed at 3103.0 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3103.0 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Hero Motor Co's stock opened at ₹3210.05 and closed at ₹3203.45 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹3242.85, while the lowest price was ₹3032.1. The company's market capitalization was ₹62010.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹3230.6, and the 52-week low was ₹2246.75. The total BSE volume for the day was 76916 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Aug 2023, 08:25:41 AM IST
Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹3103.0 yesterday
On the last day, there were no shares traded for Hero Motor Co on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹3103.0.
