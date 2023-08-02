Hero Motor Co Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

Hero Motor Co's stock opened at ₹3210.05 and closed at ₹3203.45 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹3242.85, while the lowest price was ₹3032.1. The company's market capitalization was ₹62010.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹3230.6, and the 52-week low was ₹2246.75. The total BSE volume for the day was 76916 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.