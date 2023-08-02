Hello User
Hero Motor Co Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:25 AM IST Livemint

Hero Motor Co stock price went up today, 02 Aug 2023, by 0.0 %. The stock closed at 3103.0 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3103.0 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hero Motor Co

Hero Motor Co's stock opened at 3210.05 and closed at 3203.45 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was 3242.85, while the lowest price was 3032.1. The company's market capitalization was 62010.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 3230.6, and the 52-week low was 2246.75. The total BSE volume for the day was 76916 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

On the last day, there were no shares traded for Hero Motor Co on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 3103.0.

