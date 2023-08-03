Hero Motor Co Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023
Hero Motor Co stock price went down today, 03 Aug 2023, by -3.55 %. The stock closed at 3103 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2992.85 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Hero Motor Co opened at ₹3051 and closed at ₹3103. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3073.05, while the lowest was ₹2971.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹59809.61 crore. The 52-week high and low for the company are ₹3242.85 and ₹2246.75 respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 118,775 shares.
03 Aug 2023, 08:19:57 AM IST
Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹3103 yesterday
On the last day of trading, Hero Motor Co had a trading volume of 118,775 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock on this day was ₹3,103.
