Hero Motor Co Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Livemint

Hero Motor Co stock price went down today, 03 Aug 2023, by -3.55 %. The stock closed at 3103 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2992.85 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hero Motor Co

On the last day, Hero Motor Co opened at 3051 and closed at 3103. The highest price reached during the day was 3073.05, while the lowest was 2971.35. The market capitalization of the company is 59809.61 crore. The 52-week high and low for the company are 3242.85 and 2246.75 respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 118,775 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Aug 2023, 08:19 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹3103 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Hero Motor Co had a trading volume of 118,775 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock on this day was 3,103.

