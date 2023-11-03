Hero Motor Co Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

Hello User
Hero Motor Co stock price went down today, 03 Nov 2023, by -1.07 %. The stock closed at 3092.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3059 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Hero Motor Co opened at 3149.95 and closed at 3092.2. The highest price reached during the day was 3149.95, while the lowest price recorded was 3026. The market capitalization of the company is 61145.48 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was 3275, and the lowest price was 2246.75. The BSE volume for the day was 34014 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹3092.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Hero Motor Co had a trading volume of 34,014 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 3,092.2.

