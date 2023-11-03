Hero Motor Co Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

On the last day, Hero Motor Co opened at ₹3149.95 and closed at ₹3092.2. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3149.95, while the lowest price recorded was ₹3026. The market capitalization of the company is ₹61145.48 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was ₹3275, and the lowest price was ₹2246.75. The BSE volume for the day was 34014 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.