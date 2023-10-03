Hero Motor Co Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

On the last trading day, Hero Motor Co opened at ₹2989.95 and closed at ₹2972.25. The stock reached a high of ₹3069.95 and a low of ₹2971.25. The market capitalization of the company is ₹61098.95 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹3242.85 and a low of ₹2246.75. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 16385.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.