Hero Motor Co Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Hero Motor Co stock price went up today, 03 Oct 2023, by 2.85 %. The stock closed at 2972.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3056.95 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last trading day, Hero Motor Co opened at 2989.95 and closed at 2972.25. The stock reached a high of 3069.95 and a low of 2971.25. The market capitalization of the company is 61098.95 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 3242.85 and a low of 2246.75. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 16385.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

On the last day, the trading volume of Hero Motor Co on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 16,385 shares. The closing price of the stock was 2,972.25.

