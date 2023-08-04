comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co Revs Up with Positive Trading

1 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Livemint

Hero Motor Co stock price went up today, 04 Aug 2023, by 0.0 %. The stock closed at 2951.0 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2951.0 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hero Motor CoPremium
Hero Motor Co

On the last day, Hero MotoCorp's stock opened at 2965.05 and closed at 2992.85. The stock had a high of 3021.55 and a low of 2933.5. The market capitalization of the company is 58973.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3242.85 and the 52-week low is 2246.75. The stock had a trading volume of 135,937 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Aug 2023, 09:32:32 AM IST

Hero Motor Co share price update :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹2951.0, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹2951.0

Based on the current data, the stock price of Hero Motor Co is 2951.0. There has been no percent change or net change in the stock price.

04 Aug 2023, 09:32:05 AM IST

Hero Motor Co Live Updates

04 Aug 2023, 09:22:49 AM IST

Hero Motor Co share price NSE Live :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹2960, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹2951

The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the price is 2960. There has been a 0.3 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 9, suggesting that the stock has increased by 9 points.

04 Aug 2023, 09:00:59 AM IST

Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹2951, down -1.4% from yesterday's ₹2992.85

The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the price is 2951, which represents a decrease of 1.4%. This corresponds to a net change of -41.85.

04 Aug 2023, 08:02:45 AM IST

Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹2992.85 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the volume of Hero Motor Co on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 135,937 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2,992.85.

