Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co Shares Plummet as Market Takes a Hit

On the last day of trading, Hero Motor Co opened at ₹3069.95 and closed at ₹3056.95. The stock reached a high of ₹3069.95 and a low of ₹2991.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹60,261.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3242.85 and the 52-week low is ₹2246.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 8785 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Hero Motor Co stock shows that the price is ₹3015.05. There has been a percent change of -1.37, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -41.9, suggesting a decline of ₹41.9 in the stock price.
