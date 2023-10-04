Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co Shares Plummet as Market Takes a Hit

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hero Motor Co stock price went down today, 04 Oct 2023, by -1.37 %. The stock closed at 3056.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3015.05 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hero Motor Co

On the last day of trading, Hero Motor Co opened at 3069.95 and closed at 3056.95. The stock reached a high of 3069.95 and a low of 2991.65. The market capitalization of the company is 60,261.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3242.85 and the 52-week low is 2246.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 8785 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3015.05, down -1.37% from yesterday's ₹3056.95

The current data of Hero Motor Co stock shows that the price is 3015.05. There has been a percent change of -1.37, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -41.9, suggesting a decline of 41.9 in the stock price.

04 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹3056.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hero Motor Co on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 8,785. The closing price of the shares was 3,056.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.