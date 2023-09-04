comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Sep 04 2023 10:14:07
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 131.65 3.58%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 439.25 -0.45%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 570.25 0.1%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 231.5 0.39%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 416 0%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co Rides High with Positive Trading
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co Rides High with Positive Trading

1 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2023, 10:07 AM IST
Livemint

Hero Motor Co stock price went up today, 04 Sep 2023, by 0.44 %. The stock closed at 2927.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2940.05 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hero Motor CoPremium
Hero Motor Co

On the last day of trading, Hero Motor Co opened at 2915.05 and closed at 2913.2. The stock had a high of 2945.15 and a low of 2907.85. The market capitalization of the company is 58621.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3242.85 and the 52-week low is 2246.75. The stock had a BSE volume of 5623 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2023, 10:07:41 AM IST

Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹2940.05, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹2927.05

The current stock price of Hero Motor Co is 2940.05, with a percent change of 0.44. This represents a net change of 13. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

04 Sep 2023, 10:05:21 AM IST

Hero Motor Co September futures opened at 2972.15 as against previous close of 2941.65

Hero Motor Co is currently trading at a spot price of INR 2943. The bid price stands at INR 2962.5 with a bid quantity of 300 shares, while the offer price is INR 2963.7 with an offer quantity of 300 shares. The stock has an open interest of 3,941,400 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Sep 2023, 09:43:31 AM IST

Hero Motor Co share price update :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹2940.9, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹2927.05

The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the stock price is 2940.9, with a percent change of 0.47 and a net change of 13.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

04 Sep 2023, 09:36:05 AM IST

Hero Motor Co share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.57%
3 Months-3.19%
6 Months18.93%
YTD6.88%
1 Year1.76%
04 Sep 2023, 09:32:11 AM IST

Hero Motor Co Live Updates

04 Sep 2023, 09:06:59 AM IST

Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹2933, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹2913.2

The current data shows that the stock price of Hero Motor Co is 2933, with a percent change of 0.68 and a net change of 19.8. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, with a positive percent change and net change. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well.

04 Sep 2023, 08:11:48 AM IST

Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹2913.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hero Motor Co on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 5623. The closing price for the stock was 2913.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App