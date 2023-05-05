Hello User
Hero Motor Co Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Livemint
Hero Motor Co

Hero Motor Co opened at 2490.05 and reached a high of 2532.25 during the current session. The low for the session was also 2490.05.

Hero Motor Co's stock opened at 0.0 and closed at 2514.05 on the last day. The high for the day was 2532.25 and the low was 2490.05. The company's market capitalization was 50241.19102387 crore. The 52-week high was 2939.35 and the 52-week low was 2246.75. No shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on the last day.

05 May 2023, 08:19 AM IST Hero Motor Co trading at ₹2514.05, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹2503.25

On the last day of trading for Hero Motor Co on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 26,166 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 2503.25.

