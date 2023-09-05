Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hero Motor Co Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hero Motor Co stock price went up today, 05 Sep 2023, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 2927.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2935.55 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hero Motor Co

On the last day, Hero Motor Co opened at 2942.45 and closed at 2927.05. The high for the day was 2965.15, while the low was 2929.65. The market capitalization is 58672.54 crore. The 52-week high is 3242.85 and the 52-week low is 2246.75. The BSE volume for the day was 5651 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Sep 2023, 08:18 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹2927.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hero Motor Co on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 5,651. The closing price for the shares was 2,927.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.