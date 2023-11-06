Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co stocks plummet as investors lose confidence in company

On the last day, Hero Motor Co's stock opened at ₹3085 and closed at ₹3049.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3110, while the lowest price was ₹3073.3. The market capitalization of the company is ₹61,726.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3275, and the 52-week low is ₹2246.75. The total BSE volume for the day was 14,127 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.