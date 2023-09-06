Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co Rides High with Positive Trading

On the last day, Hero Motor Co opened at ₹2971.95 and closed at ₹2943.05. The stock had a high of ₹2971.95 and a low of ₹2929. The market capitalization of Hero Motor Co is ₹58,741.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3242.85 and the 52-week low is ₹2246.75. The BSE volume for Hero Motor Co was 12,520 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.