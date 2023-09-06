Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co Rides High with Positive Trading

On the last day, Hero Motor Co opened at ₹2971.95 and closed at ₹2943.05. The stock had a high of ₹2971.95 and a low of ₹2929. The market capitalization of Hero Motor Co is ₹58,741.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3242.85 and the 52-week low is ₹2246.75. The BSE volume for Hero Motor Co was 12,520 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the price is ₹2941.6 with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 8.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.77%
|3 Months
|-3.54%
|6 Months
|18.38%
|YTD
|7.17%
|1 Year
|3.28%
The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the stock price is ₹2939, with a percent change of -0.14 and a net change of -4.05. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.14% and has experienced a net decrease of 4.05 points.
On the last day of trading, Hero Motor Co on the BSE had a volume of 12520 shares and closed at a price of ₹2943.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!