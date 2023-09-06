Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co Rides High with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hero Motor Co stock price went up today, 06 Sep 2023, by 0.28 %. The stock closed at 2933.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2941.6 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hero Motor Co

On the last day, Hero Motor Co opened at 2971.95 and closed at 2943.05. The stock had a high of 2971.95 and a low of 2929. The market capitalization of Hero Motor Co is 58,741.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3242.85 and the 52-week low is 2246.75. The BSE volume for Hero Motor Co was 12,520 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 09:46 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price update :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹2941.6, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹2933.35

The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the price is 2941.6 with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 8.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.

06 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST Hero Motor Co Live Updates

06 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.77%
3 Months-3.54%
6 Months18.38%
YTD7.17%
1 Year3.28%
06 Sep 2023, 09:05 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹2939, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹2943.05

The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the stock price is 2939, with a percent change of -0.14 and a net change of -4.05. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.14% and has experienced a net decrease of 4.05 points.

06 Sep 2023, 08:26 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹2943.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hero Motor Co on the BSE had a volume of 12520 shares and closed at a price of 2943.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.