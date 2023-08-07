Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co Revs Up Trading with Positive Momentum

On the last day, Hero Motor Co's stock opened at ₹2958.3 and closed at ₹2951. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2982.5, while the lowest price was ₹2924. The market capitalization of the company is ₹58838.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3242.85, and the 52-week low is ₹2246.75. The stock had a trading volume of 17881 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Hero Motor Co is ₹2955.9. There has been a 0.4% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 11.65.
Click here for Hero Motor Co Dividend
The current data of Hero Motor Co stock shows that the stock price is ₹2961.65. There has been a percent change of 0.59, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 17.4, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.
The current price of Hero Motor Co stock is ₹2955.5, with a percent change of 0.38 and a net change of 11.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.38% and the company's value has increased by ₹11.25.
The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the stock price is ₹2961.3, with a percent change of 0.58 and a net change of 17.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
The current stock price of Hero Motor Co is ₹2957 with a net change of 12.75, representing a percent change of 0.43. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.43% from the previous trading session.
Click here for Hero Motor Co Profit Loss
The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the stock price is ₹2953. There has been a 0.3 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 8.75.
The current stock price of Hero Motor Co is ₹2955.15 with a percent change of 0.37. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 10.9, suggesting a positive change in the stock price. Overall, the stock of Hero Motor Co is performing well in the market.
The current data of Hero Motor Co stock shows that the stock price is ₹2944.25, with a percent change of -0.23 and a net change of -6.75. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price by 0.23% and a decrease of 6.75 in absolute terms.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Hero Motor Co was 17,881 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,951.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!