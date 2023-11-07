Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co Faces Stock Market Decline

On the last day, Hero Motor Co opened at ₹3090.7 and closed at ₹3090.8. The stock reached a high of ₹3174.5 and a low of ₹3090.7. The market capitalization of the company is ₹63252.29 crore. The 52-week high is ₹3275 and the 52-week low is ₹2246.75. The BSE volume for the day was 23686 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Hero Motor Co stock shows that the price is ₹3151. There has been a percent change of -0.49, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -15.55, which means the stock has decreased by ₹15.55.
The Hero Motocorp stock had a low price of ₹3147 and a high price of ₹3198.85 on the current day.
The stock price of Hero Motor Co is currently ₹3164.4, with a percent change of 2.38. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.38% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 73.6, indicating a significant increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.82%
|3 Months
|8.85%
|6 Months
|22.92%
|YTD
|15.63%
|1 Year
|22.33%
Hero Motor Co stock is currently priced at ₹3164.4 with a 2.38% increase in price. The net change is 73.6.
On the last day of trading, Hero Motor Co had a volume of 23,686 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹3,090.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!