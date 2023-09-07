Hello User
Hero Motor Co Share Price Live blog for 07 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hero Motor Co stock price went up today, 07 Sep 2023, by 0.19 %. The stock closed at 2933.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2938.9 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hero Motor Co

On the last day, Hero Motor Co's stock opened at 2950.05 and closed at 2933.35. The highest price reached during the day was 2954, while the lowest was 2917.35. The company's market capitalization is currently at 58,739.49 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 3242.85 and the 52-week low is 2246.75. The BSE volume for the day was 4390 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Sep 2023, 08:14 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹2933.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hero Motor Co had a volume of 4390 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was 2933.35.

