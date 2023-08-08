Hero Motor Co Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023
1 min read.Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM ISTLivemint
Hero Motor Co stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2023, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 2944.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2952.75 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, Hero Motor Co opened at ₹2948.4 and closed at ₹2944.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2963.45, while the lowest was ₹2930. The market capitalization of the company is ₹59008.24 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹3242.85 and a low of ₹2246.75. The total volume of shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 10296.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Aug 2023, 08:05:48 AM IST
Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹2944.25 yesterday
On the last day, Hero Motor Co BSE had a volume of 10,296 shares and closed at a price of ₹2,944.25.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!