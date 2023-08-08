Hello User
Hero Motor Co Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Livemint

Hero Motor Co stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2023, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 2944.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2952.75 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hero Motor Co

On the last day of trading, Hero Motor Co opened at 2948.4 and closed at 2944.25. The highest price reached during the day was 2963.45, while the lowest was 2930. The market capitalization of the company is 59008.24 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 3242.85 and a low of 2246.75. The total volume of shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 10296.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹2944.25 yesterday

On the last day, Hero Motor Co BSE had a volume of 10,296 shares and closed at a price of 2,944.25.

