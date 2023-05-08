Home/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hero Motor Co's stocks soar as investors show confidence
Hero Motor Co's stocks soar as investors show confidence

1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 11:15 AM IST Livemint
Hero Motor Co

Hero Motor Co opened at 2565, reached a high of 2591.75, and fell to a low of 2565 during the current trading session.

On the last trading day, Hero Motor Co opened at 2565 and closed at 2545.05. The stock's high was 2591.75, and the low was 2565. The company's market capitalization was 51529.17 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's high was 2939.35, and the low was 2246.75. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 11,388 shares.

08 May 2023, 11:15:27 AM IST

Hero Motor Co trading at ₹2579.45, up 1.35% from yesterday's ₹2545.05

The current price of Hero Motor Co stock is 2579.45, which represents a 1.35% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in stock price is 34.4.

08 May 2023, 11:02:48 AM IST

Hero Motor Co trading at ₹2578.5, up 1.31% from yesterday's ₹2545.05

Hero Motor Co stock is currently trading at 2578.5 with a net change of 33.45, which is a percent change of 1.31.

08 May 2023, 10:56:36 AM IST

Hero Motor Co closed at ₹2545.05 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Hero Motor Co on BSE, a total of 11,388 shares were traded and the closing price was 2545.05. No information is provided regarding the change in price or volume compared to the previous day.

