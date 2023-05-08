Hero Motor Co's stocks soar as investors show confidence

On the last trading day, Hero Motor Co opened at ₹2565 and closed at ₹2545.05. The stock's high was ₹2591.75, and the low was ₹2565. The company's market capitalization was ₹51529.17 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's high was ₹2939.35, and the low was ₹2246.75. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 11,388 shares.