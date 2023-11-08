Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co rides high with positive trading day

On the last day, Hero Motor Co opened at ₹3198.85 and closed at ₹3166.55. The stock reached a high of ₹3198.85 and a low of ₹3123.45. The market capitalization of the company is ₹62,602.66 crore. The 52-week high is ₹3275 and the 52-week low is ₹2246.75. The BSE volume for the day was 6594 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Top active options for Hero Motor Co
Top active call options for Hero Motor Co at 08 Nov 10:49 were at strike price of ₹3200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹3180.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹40.2 (+4.01%) & ₹48.95 (+5.72%) respectively.
Top active put options for Hero Motor Co at 08 Nov 10:49 were at strike price of ₹3100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹3000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹35.1 (-9.07%) & ₹14.0 (-11.67%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Hero Motor Co share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Eicher Motors
|3519.75
|10.75
|0.31
|3792.95
|2835.95
|96258.68
|TVS Motor Co
|1640.0
|29.95
|1.86
|1640.0
|968.0
|77914.29
|Hero Motocorp
|3148.0
|16.55
|0.53
|3275.0
|2246.75
|62909.54
|Tube Investments Of India
|3243.0
|35.5
|1.11
|3737.15
|2375.05
|62629.17
|Ok Play India
|106.5
|-0.1
|-0.09
|136.4
|28.55
|204.57
Hero Motor Co November futures opened at 3161.7 as against previous close of 3147.35
Hero Motor Co is currently trading at a spot price of 3144.15. The bid price is 3151.9 with a bid quantity of 300, while the offer price is 3153.85 with an offer quantity of 600. The open interest is 3445200.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3145.1, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹3131.45
The current price of Hero Motor Co stock is ₹3145.1. It has experienced a percent change of 0.44, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 13.65, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
Hero Motocorp share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price of Hero Motocorp stock is ₹3134.4 and the high price is ₹3179.95.
Hero Motor Co Live Updates
HERO MOTOCORP
HERO MOTOCORP
Hero Motor Co share price update :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3136.55, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹3131.45
The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the stock price is ₹3136.55 with a percent change of 0.16 and a net change of 5.1. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.16% and the net change in the stock price is 5.1.
Hero Motor Co share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.36%
|3 Months
|3.49%
|6 Months
|20.79%
|YTD
|14.29%
|1 Year
|19.43%
Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3131.9, down -1.09% from yesterday's ₹3166.55
The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the price is ₹3131.9. There has been a percent change of -1.09, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -34.65, suggesting a decrease of ₹34.65 in the stock price.
Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹3166.55 on last trading day
On the last day, the trading volume for Hero Motor Co on the BSE was 6594 shares, and the closing price was ₹3166.55.
