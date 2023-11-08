Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co rides high with positive trading day

On the last day, Hero Motor Co opened at ₹3198.85 and closed at ₹3166.55. The stock reached a high of ₹3198.85 and a low of ₹3123.45. The market capitalization of the company is ₹62,602.66 crore. The 52-week high is ₹3275 and the 52-week low is ₹2246.75. The BSE volume for the day was 6594 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Top active options for Hero Motor Co Top active call options for Hero Motor Co at 08 Nov 10:49 were at strike price of ₹3200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹3180.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹40.2 (+4.01%) & ₹48.95 (+5.72%) respectively. Top active put options for Hero Motor Co at 08 Nov 10:49 were at strike price of ₹3100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹3000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹35.1 (-9.07%) & ₹14.0 (-11.67%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Hero Motor Co share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Eicher Motors 3519.75 10.75 0.31 3792.95 2835.95 96258.68 TVS Motor Co 1640.0 29.95 1.86 1640.0 968.0 77914.29 Hero Motocorp 3148.0 16.55 0.53 3275.0 2246.75 62909.54 Tube Investments Of India 3243.0 35.5 1.11 3737.15 2375.05 62629.17 Ok Play India 106.5 -0.1 -0.09 136.4 28.55 204.57

Hero Motor Co November futures opened at 3161.7 as against previous close of 3147.35 Hero Motor Co is currently trading at a spot price of 3144.15. The bid price is 3151.9 with a bid quantity of 300, while the offer price is 3153.85 with an offer quantity of 600. The open interest is 3445200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Hero Motor Co share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 1.36% 3 Months 3.49% 6 Months 20.79% YTD 14.29% 1 Year 19.43%

