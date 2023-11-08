Hello User
Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co rides high with positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 10:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hero Motor Co stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 0.44 %. The stock closed at 3131.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3145.1 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hero Motor Co

On the last day, Hero Motor Co opened at 3198.85 and closed at 3166.55. The stock reached a high of 3198.85 and a low of 3123.45. The market capitalization of the company is 62,602.66 crore. The 52-week high is 3275 and the 52-week low is 2246.75. The BSE volume for the day was 6594 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:49 AM IST Top active options for Hero Motor Co

Top active call options for Hero Motor Co at 08 Nov 10:49 were at strike price of 3200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 3180.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 40.2 (+4.01%) & 48.95 (+5.72%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hero Motor Co at 08 Nov 10:49 were at strike price of 3100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 3000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 35.1 (-9.07%) & 14.0 (-11.67%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

08 Nov 2023, 10:37 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Eicher Motors3519.7510.750.313792.952835.9596258.68
TVS Motor Co1640.029.951.861640.0968.077914.29
Hero Motocorp3148.016.550.533275.02246.7562909.54
Tube Investments Of India3243.035.51.113737.152375.0562629.17
Ok Play India106.5-0.1-0.09136.428.55204.57
08 Nov 2023, 10:25 AM IST Hero Motor Co November futures opened at 3161.7 as against previous close of 3147.35

Hero Motor Co is currently trading at a spot price of 3144.15. The bid price is 3151.9 with a bid quantity of 300, while the offer price is 3153.85 with an offer quantity of 600. The open interest is 3445200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Nov 2023, 10:22 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3145.1, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹3131.45

The current price of Hero Motor Co stock is 3145.1. It has experienced a percent change of 0.44, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 13.65, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

08 Nov 2023, 10:19 AM IST Hero Motocorp share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Hero Motocorp stock is 3134.4 and the high price is 3179.95.

08 Nov 2023, 10:01 AM IST Hero Motor Co Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:49 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price update :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3136.55, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹3131.45

The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the stock price is 3136.55 with a percent change of 0.16 and a net change of 5.1. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.16% and the net change in the stock price is 5.1.

08 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.36%
3 Months3.49%
6 Months20.79%
YTD14.29%
1 Year19.43%
08 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3131.9, down -1.09% from yesterday's ₹3166.55

The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the price is 3131.9. There has been a percent change of -1.09, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -34.65, suggesting a decrease of 34.65 in the stock price.

08 Nov 2023, 08:18 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹3166.55 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume for Hero Motor Co on the BSE was 6594 shares, and the closing price was 3166.55.

