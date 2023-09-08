Hello User
Hero Motor Co Share Price Live blog for 08 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hero Motor Co stock price went up today, 08 Sep 2023, by 0.98 %. The stock closed at 2936.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2965.2 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hero Motor Co

On the last day of trading, Hero Motor Co opened at 2939 and closed at 2936.4. The stock reached a high of 2967.85 and a low of 2935.6. The market capitalization of the company is 59265.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3242.85 and the 52-week low is 2246.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5414 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹2936.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Hero Motor Co had a BSE volume of 5414 shares with a closing price of 2936.4.

