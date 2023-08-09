Hello User
Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co shares plummet as investors lose confidence

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:36 AM IST Livemint

Hero Motor Co stock price went down today, 09 Aug 2023, by -1.78 %. The stock closed at 3067.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3012.85 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hero Motor Co

On the last day, Hero Motor Co opened at 3009 and closed at 2952.75. The stock had a high of 3088 and a low of 2987.3. The market capitalization of the company is 61,237.48 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 3242.85 and the 52-week low is 2246.75. The BSE volume for the day was 63,022 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2023, 10:36 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price update :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3012.85, down -1.78% from yesterday's ₹3067.6

The current data of Hero Motor Co stock shows that the price is 3012.85. There has been a percent change of -1.78, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -54.75, representing a decrease in the stock price by this amount.

09 Aug 2023, 10:19 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price NSE Live :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3020, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹3067.6

The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows a price of 3020. There has been a percent change of -1.55, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -47.6, which represents the decrease in value in terms of points. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

09 Aug 2023, 10:07 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3015.75, down -1.69% from yesterday's ₹3067.6

The current data shows that the stock price of Hero Motor Co is 3015.75 with a percent change of -1.69. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.69%. The net change in the stock price is -51.85, suggesting a decrease of 51.85.

09 Aug 2023, 09:46 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3039.5, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹3067.6

The current stock price of Hero Motor Co is 3039.5. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.92 percent, resulting in a net change of -28.1.

09 Aug 2023, 09:36 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price update :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3047.1, down -0.67% from yesterday's ₹3067.6

Based on the current data, the stock price of Hero Motor Co is 3047.1. There has been a percent change of -0.67, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -20.5, suggesting a decrease of 20.5 in the stock price.

09 Aug 2023, 09:35 AM IST Hero Motor Co Live Updates

09 Aug 2023, 09:22 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price NSE Live :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3051.65, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹3067.6

The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the price is 3051.65 with a percent change of -0.52 and a net change of -15.95. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.52% or 15.95.

09 Aug 2023, 09:07 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3064.3, up 3.78% from yesterday's ₹2952.75

The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the price is 3064.3, which represents a percent change of 3.78. The net change is 111.55. This suggests that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.

09 Aug 2023, 08:22 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹2952.75 yesterday

On the last day, Hero Motor Co had a trading volume of 63,022 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 2952.75.

