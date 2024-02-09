Hero Motor Co Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

Hero Motor Co Share Price Today : Hero Motor Co opened at ₹4849.75 and closed at ₹4809.95 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹4885.7, while the lowest price was ₹4793. The market capitalization of Hero Motor Co is ₹97,364.03 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹4829.85 and ₹2246.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 11,202 shares.
Hero Motor Co is a leading two-wheeler manufacturer in India. The stock is currently trading at a spot price of 4877.25. The bid price is 4810.95 and the offer price is 4812.65. The offer quantity is 300 and the bid quantity is also 300. The stock has an open interest of 3,285,000.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Eicher Motors
|3814.8
|5.7
|0.15
|4201.7
|2835.95
|104327.75
|TVS Motor Co
|2028.0
|-5.95
|-0.29
|2104.0
|1019.9
|96347.67
|Hero Motocorp
|4874.45
|64.5
|1.34
|4829.85
|2246.75
|97410.87
|Tube Investments Of India
|3468.95
|-36.35
|-1.04
|4120.8
|2375.05
|66992.74
|Ok Play India
|165.0
|-3.6
|-2.14
|184.8
|48.0
|316.93
On the last day, Hero Motor Co had a trading volume of 11,202 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹4,809.95.
