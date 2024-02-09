Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hero Motor Co Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 12:52 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Hero Motor Co stock price went up today, 09 Feb 2024, by 1.27 %. The stock closed at 4809.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4870.95 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hero Motor Co Stock Price Today

Hero Motor Co Share Price Today : Hero Motor Co opened at 4849.75 and closed at 4809.95 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was 4885.7, while the lowest price was 4793. The market capitalization of Hero Motor Co is 97,364.03 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 4829.85 and 2246.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 11,202 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Feb 2024, 12:52 PM IST Hero Motor Co Live Updates

09 Feb 2024, 12:47 PM IST Hero Motor Co February futures opened at 4764.85 as against previous close of 4739.55

Hero Motor Co is a leading two-wheeler manufacturer in India. The stock is currently trading at a spot price of 4877.25. The bid price is 4810.95 and the offer price is 4812.65. The offer quantity is 300 and the bid quantity is also 300. The stock has an open interest of 3,285,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Feb 2024, 12:35 PM IST Hero Motor Co share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Eicher Motors3814.85.70.154201.72835.95104327.75
TVS Motor Co2028.0-5.95-0.292104.01019.996347.67
Hero Motocorp4874.4564.51.344829.852246.7597410.87
Tube Investments Of India3468.95-36.35-1.044120.82375.0566992.74
Ok Play India165.0-3.6-2.14184.848.0316.93
09 Feb 2024, 12:20 PM IST Hero Motor Co share price update :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹4809.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Hero Motor Co had a trading volume of 11,202 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 4,809.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!