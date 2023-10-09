Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co's Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day, Hero Motor Co had an open price of ₹3015.75 and a close price of ₹3014.9. The stock had a high of ₹3044.65 and a low of ₹3015.75. The market capitalization of the company was ₹60675.22 crore. The 52-week high for Hero Motor Co was ₹3242.85 and the 52-week low was ₹2246.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3407 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hero Motor Co is currently trading at a spot price of 3028.05. The bid price stands at 3031.0 with a bid quantity of 600, while the offer price is 3032.0 with an offer quantity of 600. The stock has an open interest of 3593700.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
