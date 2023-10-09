Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co's Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hero Motor Co stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -0.52 %. The stock closed at 3035.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3019.9 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hero Motor Co

On the last day, Hero Motor Co had an open price of 3015.75 and a close price of 3014.9. The stock had a high of 3044.65 and a low of 3015.75. The market capitalization of the company was 60675.22 crore. The 52-week high for Hero Motor Co was 3242.85 and the 52-week low was 2246.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3407 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 10:02 AM IST Hero Motor Co October futures opened at 2990.7 as against previous close of 3041.6

Hero Motor Co is currently trading at a spot price of 3028.05. The bid price stands at 3031.0 with a bid quantity of 600, while the offer price is 3032.0 with an offer quantity of 600. The stock has an open interest of 3593700.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST Hero Motor Co Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:46 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price NSE Live :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3019.9, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹3035.75

The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the stock price is 3019.9. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.52. The net change in the stock price is -15.85.

09 Oct 2023, 09:13 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3034.95, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹3035.75

As of the current data, the stock price of Hero Motor Co is 3034.95. It has experienced a percent change of -0.03, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -0.8, suggesting a small decrease in value as well.

09 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹3014.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Hero Motor Co had a volume of 3407 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 3014.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.