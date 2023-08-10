comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 09 2023 15:58:37
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.15 1.74%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 622.8 2.57%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 458.6 1.36%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,394.3 0.28%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 417.65 0.26%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hero Motor Co Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Hero Motor Co Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM IST Livemint

Hero Motor Co stock price went down today, 10 Aug 2023, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 3067.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3057.25 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hero Motor CoPremium
Hero Motor Co

On the last day, Hero Motor Co opened at 3080 and closed at 3067.6. The stock had a high of 3080 and a low of 3004. The market capitalization of the company is 61,096.59 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3242.85 and 2246.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 24,754 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Aug 2023, 08:05:31 AM IST

Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹3067.6 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Hero Motor Co had a trading volume of 24,754 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 3067.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout