Hero Motor Co Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023
1 min read.Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM ISTLivemint
Hero Motor Co stock price went down today, 10 Aug 2023, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 3067.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3057.25 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Hero Motor Co opened at ₹3080 and closed at ₹3067.6. The stock had a high of ₹3080 and a low of ₹3004. The market capitalization of the company is ₹61,096.59 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹3242.85 and ₹2246.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 24,754 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Aug 2023, 08:05:31 AM IST
Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹3067.6 yesterday
