Hero Motor Co Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Livemint

Hero Motor Co stock price went down today, 10 Aug 2023, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 3067.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3057.25 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hero Motor Co

On the last day, Hero Motor Co opened at 3080 and closed at 3067.6. The stock had a high of 3080 and a low of 3004. The market capitalization of the company is 61,096.59 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3242.85 and 2246.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 24,754 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹3067.6 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Hero Motor Co had a trading volume of 24,754 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 3067.6.

