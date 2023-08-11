Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co's Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day, Hero Motor Co's stock opened at ₹3035.3 and closed at ₹3057.25. The highest price of the day was ₹3062.1, while the lowest price was ₹3012.9. The market capitalization of the company is ₹60631.96 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹3242.85, while the 52-week low is ₹2246.75. The BSE volume for the day was 10524 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Hero Motor Co Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 2.83% 3 Months 10.66% 6 Months 18.63% YTD 10.85% 1 Year 9.38%

Hero Motor Co share price update :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3004.65, down -0.98% from yesterday's ₹3034.3 The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the price is ₹3004.65. There has been a percent change of -0.98, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -29.65, which means that the stock has decreased by this amount.

Hero Motor Co August futures opened at 3050.0 as against previous close of 3040.6 Hero Motor Co is currently trading at a spot price of 3033.25. The bid price is 3046.0 with a bid quantity of 9300, while the offer price is 3047.6 with an offer quantity of 900. The open interest for the stock is 3895800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3034.3, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹3034.3 Based on the current data of Hero Motor Co stock, the stock price is ₹3034.3. There has been no percentage change or net change in the stock price.

Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹3057.25 yesterday On the last day of trading for Hero Motor Co on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 10,524 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹3,057.25.