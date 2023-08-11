Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co's Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day, Hero Motor Co's stock opened at ₹3035.3 and closed at ₹3057.25. The highest price of the day was ₹3062.1, while the lowest price was ₹3012.9. The market capitalization of the company is ₹60631.96 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹3242.85, while the 52-week low is ₹2246.75. The BSE volume for the day was 10524 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.83%
|3 Months
|10.66%
|6 Months
|18.63%
|YTD
|10.85%
|1 Year
|9.38%
The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the price is ₹3004.65. There has been a percent change of -0.98, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -29.65, which means that the stock has decreased by this amount.
Hero Motor Co is currently trading at a spot price of 3033.25. The bid price is 3046.0 with a bid quantity of 9300, while the offer price is 3047.6 with an offer quantity of 900. The open interest for the stock is 3895800.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Based on the current data of Hero Motor Co stock, the stock price is ₹3034.3. There has been no percentage change or net change in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Hero Motor Co on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 10,524 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹3,057.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!