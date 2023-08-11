Hello User
Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co's Stock Plummets in Trading Today

1 min read . 09:40 AM IST Livemint

Hero Motor Co stock price went down today, 11 Aug 2023, by -0.98 %. The stock closed at 3034.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3004.65 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hero Motor Co

On the last day, Hero Motor Co's stock opened at 3035.3 and closed at 3057.25. The highest price of the day was 3062.1, while the lowest price was 3012.9. The market capitalization of the company is 60631.96 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 3242.85, while the 52-week low is 2246.75. The BSE volume for the day was 10524 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Aug 2023, 09:40 AM IST Hero Motor Co Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.83%
3 Months10.66%
6 Months18.63%
YTD10.85%
1 Year9.38%
11 Aug 2023, 09:40 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price update :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3004.65, down -0.98% from yesterday's ₹3034.3

The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the price is 3004.65. There has been a percent change of -0.98, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -29.65, which means that the stock has decreased by this amount.

11 Aug 2023, 09:35 AM IST Hero Motor Co August futures opened at 3050.0 as against previous close of 3040.6

Hero Motor Co is currently trading at a spot price of 3033.25. The bid price is 3046.0 with a bid quantity of 9300, while the offer price is 3047.6 with an offer quantity of 900. The open interest for the stock is 3895800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

11 Aug 2023, 09:03 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3034.3, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹3034.3

Based on the current data of Hero Motor Co stock, the stock price is 3034.3. There has been no percentage change or net change in the stock price.

11 Aug 2023, 08:21 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹3057.25 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Hero Motor Co on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 10,524 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 3,057.25.

