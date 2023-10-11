Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co gains traction with positive trading

On the last day of trading, Hero Motor Co opened at ₹2960 and closed at ₹2953.8. The stock had a high of ₹3001.8 and a low of ₹2960. The market capitalization of the company is ₹59,484.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3242.85 and the 52-week low is ₹2246.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 6127 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the price is ₹2976.15. There has been a 0.76 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 22.35.
On the last day of trading for Hero Motor Co on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 6127. The closing price for the stock was ₹2953.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!