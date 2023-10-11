Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co gains traction with positive trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hero Motor Co stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 0.76 %. The stock closed at 2953.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2976.15 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hero Motor Co

On the last day of trading, Hero Motor Co opened at 2960 and closed at 2953.8. The stock had a high of 3001.8 and a low of 2960. The market capitalization of the company is 59,484.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3242.85 and the 52-week low is 2246.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 6127 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹2976.15, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹2953.8

The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the price is 2976.15. There has been a 0.76 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 22.35.

11 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹2953.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hero Motor Co on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 6127. The closing price for the stock was 2953.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.