Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Hero Motor Co Share Price Today : On the last day, Hero Motor Co's stock opened at ₹4849.75 and closed at ₹4809.95. The highest price reached during the day was ₹4924.05, while the lowest price was ₹4793. The company's market capitalization is ₹98114.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is also ₹4924.05, while the 52-week low is ₹2246.75. The BSE volume for the day was 18355 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Hero Motor Co is ₹4772.5. The stock has experienced a decrease of 2.77% or a net change of -136.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.06%
|3 Months
|43.31%
|6 Months
|63.73%
|YTD
|18.58%
|1 Year
|91.81%
The current price of Hero Motor Co stock is ₹4979.95, and it has experienced a 1.46 percent change, resulting in a net change of ₹71.45.
On the last day of trading, Hero Motor Co had a trading volume of 18,355 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the company's stock was ₹4,809.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!