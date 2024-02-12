Hello User
Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Hero Motor Co stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -2.77 %. The stock closed at 4908.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4772.5 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hero Motor Co Stock Price Today

Hero Motor Co Share Price Today : On the last day, Hero Motor Co's stock opened at 4849.75 and closed at 4809.95. The highest price reached during the day was 4924.05, while the lowest price was 4793. The company's market capitalization is 98114.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is also 4924.05, while the 52-week low is 2246.75. The BSE volume for the day was 18355 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price update :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹4772.5, down -2.77% from yesterday's ₹4908.5

Based on the current data, the stock price of Hero Motor Co is 4772.5. The stock has experienced a decrease of 2.77% or a net change of -136.

12 Feb 2024, 09:32 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.06%
3 Months43.31%
6 Months63.73%
YTD18.58%
1 Year91.81%
12 Feb 2024, 09:11 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹4979.95, up 1.46% from yesterday's ₹4908.5

The current price of Hero Motor Co stock is 4979.95, and it has experienced a 1.46 percent change, resulting in a net change of 71.45.

12 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹4809.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hero Motor Co had a trading volume of 18,355 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the company's stock was 4,809.95.

