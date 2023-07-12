Hello User
Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co closed today at 3072.35, down -0.88% from yesterday's 3099.75

1 min read . 12 Jul 2023 Livemint

Hero Motor Co stock price went down today, 12 Jul 2023, by -0.88 %. The stock closed at 3099.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3072.35 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hero Motor Co

On the last day, Hero Motor Co's stock opened at 3081.05 and closed at 3124.25. The stock reached a high of 3126.5 and a low of 3081.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 61,945.92 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3206.15 and 2246.75 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 23,571 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2023, 04:06 PM IST Hero Motor Co share price NSE Live :Hero Motor Co closed today at ₹3072.35, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹3099.75

Today, Hero Motor Co stock closed at 3072.35, representing a decrease of 0.88% or 27.4. This is a slight decline compared to yesterday's closing price of 3099.75.

12 Jul 2023, 03:21 PM IST Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3078.65, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹3099.75

The current data shows that the stock price of Hero Motor Co is 3078.65. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.68%, resulting in a net change of -21.1.

12 Jul 2023, 03:06 PM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3078.05, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹3099.75

As of the current data, the stock price of Hero Motor Co is 3078.05. There has been a decrease of 0.7% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -21.7.

12 Jul 2023, 02:49 PM IST Hero Motor Co share price update :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3082, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹3099.75

The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the stock price is 3082, with a percent change of -0.57 and a net change of -17.75. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.57% and a decrease in value by 17.75.

12 Jul 2023, 02:34 PM IST Hero Motor Co share price NSE Live :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3080.55, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹3099.75

The current price of Hero Motor Co stock is 3080.55. It has experienced a decrease of -0.62% in the recent trading session, resulting in a net change of -19.2. This indicates a slight decline in the stock's value.

12 Jul 2023, 02:21 PM IST Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3074.7, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹3099.75

As of the current data, the stock price of Hero Motor Co is 3074.7. It has experienced a percent change of -0.81, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -25.05, further confirming the decrease in value.

12 Jul 2023, 02:04 PM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3073.7, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹3099.75

The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the stock price is 3073.7, with a percent change of -0.84 and a net change of -26.05. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.84% and the net change in price is a decrease of 26.05.

12 Jul 2023, 01:52 PM IST Hero Motor Co share price update :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3075.55, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹3099.75

The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the stock price is 3075.55. There has been a percent change of -0.78, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -24.2, suggesting a decrease of 24.2 in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 01:30 PM IST Hero Motor Co share price NSE Live :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3076.55, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹3099.75

Hero Motor Co stock is currently priced at 3076.55. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.75% and a net change of -23.2.

12 Jul 2023, 01:04 PM IST Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3087.1, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹3099.75

The current stock price of Hero Motor Co is 3087.1 with a percent change of -0.41. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.41% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -12.65, indicating a decrease of 12.65.

12 Jul 2023, 12:48 PM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3086, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹3099.75

The current data shows that the stock price of Hero Motor Co is 3086, with a percent change of -0.44 and a net change of -13.75. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 12:30 PM IST Hero Motor Co share price update :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3075.2, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹3099.75

The current data of Hero Motor Co stock shows that the stock price is 3075.2. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.79 percent, resulting in a net change of -24.55.

12 Jul 2023, 12:21 PM IST Hero Motor Co share price NSE Live :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3075.1, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹3099.75

The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the stock price is 3075.1 with a percent change of -0.8. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.8% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -24.65, indicating a decrease of 24.65.

12 Jul 2023, 12:00 PM IST Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3081.75, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹3099.75

As of the current data, Hero Motor Co stock is priced at 3081.75. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.58% or 18. This implies that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

12 Jul 2023, 11:51 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3094.35, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹3099.75

As of the current data, the stock price of Hero Motor Co is 3094.35. There has been a decrease of 0.17% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -5.4.

12 Jul 2023, 11:36 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price update :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3095.5, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹3099.75

The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the price is 3095.5, with a percent change of -0.14 and a net change of -4.25. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.14% and has dropped by 4.25 points.

12 Jul 2023, 11:19 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price NSE Live :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3100.15, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹3099.75

The current stock price of Hero Motor Co is 3100.15. There has been a 0.01% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.4.

12 Jul 2023, 11:00 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3087.5, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹3099.75

The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the price is 3087.5. There has been a percent change of -0.4, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -12.25, meaning the stock has decreased by 12.25. This suggests that the stock is experiencing a minor decline in value.

12 Jul 2023, 10:45 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3084.65, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹3099.75

The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the stock price is 3084.65. There has been a percent change of -0.49, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -15.1, suggesting a decrease of 15.1 in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 10:36 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price update :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3080, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹3099.75

The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the price is 3080, with a percent change of -0.64 and a net change of -19.75. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.64% and the net change is a decrease of 19.75. Overall, this indicates a negative trend in the stock price for Hero Motor Co.

12 Jul 2023, 10:17 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price NSE Live :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3075.95, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹3099.75

Hero Motor Co stock is currently priced at 3075.95 with a net change of -23.8. The percent change is -0.77, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 10:03 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3075.85, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹3099.75

The current data of Hero Motor Co stock shows that the price is 3075.85, with a percent change of -0.77 and a net change of -23.9. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.77% and the value has decreased by 23.9.

12 Jul 2023, 09:52 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3065, down -1.12% from yesterday's ₹3099.75

12 Jul 2023, 09:39 AM IST Hero Motor Co Live Updates

12 Jul 2023, 09:30 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price update :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3065.4, down -1.11% from yesterday's ₹3099.75

The current data of Hero Motor Co stock shows that the stock price is 3065.4, with a percent change of -1.11 and a net change of -34.35. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.11% and has experienced a net decrease of 34.35.

12 Jul 2023, 09:21 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price NSE Live :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3080.25, down -0.63% from yesterday's ₹3099.75

The current stock price of Hero Motor Co is 3080.25. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.63%, resulting in a net change of -19.5.

12 Jul 2023, 09:04 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3099.75, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹3124.25

The current data of Hero Motor Co stock shows that the price is 3099.75. There has been a percent change of -0.78 and a net change of -24.5. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.78% and there has been a decrease of 24.5 in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 08:00 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹3124.25 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Hero Motor Co on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 23,571. The closing price for the shares was 3,124.25.

