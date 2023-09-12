Hello User
Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co Revs Up with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hero Motor Co stock price went up today, 12 Sep 2023, by 0.91 %. The stock closed at 3008.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3035.85 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hero Motor Co

On the last day, Hero Motor Co opened at 3009.05 and closed at 3008.55. The stock had a high of 3056 and a low of 3009.05. The market capitalization of the company is 60,677.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3242.85 and the 52-week low is 2246.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 9959 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 09:04 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3035.85, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹3008.55

The current stock price of Hero Motor Co is 3035.85, with a percent change of 0.91 and a net change of 27.3. This means that the stock has increased by 0.91% compared to the previous trading session, resulting in a net gain of 27.3.

12 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹3008.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hero Motor Co on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 9,959. The closing price for the shares was 3,008.55.

