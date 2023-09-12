Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co Revs Up with Positive Trading

On the last day, Hero Motor Co opened at ₹3009.05 and closed at ₹3008.55. The stock had a high of ₹3056 and a low of ₹3009.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹60,677.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3242.85 and the 52-week low is ₹2246.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 9959 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Hero Motor Co is ₹3035.85, with a percent change of 0.91 and a net change of 27.3. This means that the stock has increased by 0.91% compared to the previous trading session, resulting in a net gain of 27.3.
On the last day of trading for Hero Motor Co on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 9,959. The closing price for the shares was ₹3,008.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!