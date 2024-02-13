Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co Revs Up with Positive Trading

Hero Motor Co Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Hero Motor Co was ₹4979.95 and the close price was ₹4908.5. The stock reached a high of ₹4979.95 and a low of ₹4630 throughout the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹93744.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4924.05 and the 52-week low is ₹2246.75. The BSE volume for the day was 29598 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hero Motor Co is currently trading at a spot price of 4799.1. The bid price is 4799.0, while the offer price is 4802.2. The offer quantity and bid quantity are 300 each. The open interest stands at 3616500.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of Hero Motor Co is ₹4789.95. It has experienced a 2.15% increase in value, with a net change of 100.9.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.25%
|3 Months
|37.32%
|6 Months
|55.7%
|YTD
|13.24%
|1 Year
|81.45%
The current stock price of Hero Motor Co is ₹4689.05. It has experienced a percent change of -4.47, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -219.45, suggesting a drop in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Hero Motor Co BSE had a volume of 29,598 shares and the closing price was ₹4,908.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!