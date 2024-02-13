Hello User
Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co Revs Up with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hero Motor Co stock price went up today, 13 Feb 2024, by 2.15 %. The stock closed at 4689.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4789.95 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hero Motor Co Stock Price Today

Hero Motor Co Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Hero Motor Co was 4979.95 and the close price was 4908.5. The stock reached a high of 4979.95 and a low of 4630 throughout the day. The market capitalization of the company is 93744.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4924.05 and the 52-week low is 2246.75. The BSE volume for the day was 29598 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:00 AM IST Hero Motor Co February futures opened at 4720.25 as against previous close of 4701.0

Hero Motor Co is currently trading at a spot price of 4799.1. The bid price is 4799.0, while the offer price is 4802.2. The offer quantity and bid quantity are 300 each. The open interest stands at 3616500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

13 Feb 2024, 09:59 AM IST Hero Motor Co Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:56 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price update :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹4789.95, up 2.15% from yesterday's ₹4689.05

The current stock price of Hero Motor Co is 4789.95. It has experienced a 2.15% increase in value, with a net change of 100.9.

13 Feb 2024, 09:42 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.25%
3 Months37.32%
6 Months55.7%
YTD13.24%
1 Year81.45%
13 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹4689.05, down -4.47% from yesterday's ₹4908.5

The current stock price of Hero Motor Co is 4689.05. It has experienced a percent change of -4.47, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -219.45, suggesting a drop in the stock price.

13 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹4908.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hero Motor Co BSE had a volume of 29,598 shares and the closing price was 4,908.5.

