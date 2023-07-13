comScore
Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co closed today at ₹3080, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹3075

1 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2023, 04:02 PM IST Livemint

Hero Motor Co stock price went up today, 13 Jul 2023, by 0.16 %. The stock closed at 3075 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3080 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hero Motor CoPremium
Hero Motor Co

On the last day, Hero Motor Co's stock opened at 3089.8 and closed at 3099.75. The high for the day was 3111.45, while the low was 3058.25. The market capitalization of the company is 61,398.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3206.15, and the 52-week low is 2246.75. The BSE volume for the day was 19,477 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jul 2023, 04:02:16 PM IST

Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co closed today at ₹3080, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹3075

Today, Hero Motor Co stock closed at 3080, with a percent change of 0.16 and a net change of 5. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price compared to yesterday's closing price of 3075.

13 Jul 2023, 03:21:15 PM IST

Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3080.5, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹3075

The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the price is 3080.5, with a percent change of 0.18. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.5, which means that the stock has increased by 5.5. Overall, the stock seems to be performing positively.

13 Jul 2023, 03:07:06 PM IST

Hero Motor Co share price update :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3064.2, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹3075

The current data of Hero Motor Co stock shows that the stock price is 3064.2. There has been a percent change of -0.35, indicating a slight decline in the stock price. The net change is -10.8, which means the stock price has decreased by 10.8.

13 Jul 2023, 02:45:56 PM IST

Hero Motor Co share price NSE Live :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3058.95, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹3075

The current data shows that the stock price of Hero Motor Co is at 3058.95. There has been a percent change of -0.52, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -16.05, suggesting a decrease of 16.05 in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 02:34:44 PM IST

Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3072.9, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹3075

The current stock price of Hero Motor Co is 3072.9, with a percent change of -0.07 and a net change of -2.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 02:15:12 PM IST

Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3073.55, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹3075

The current stock price of Hero Motor Co is 3073.55, with a percent change of -0.05 and a net change of -1.45. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.05% and has decreased by 1.45 points.

13 Jul 2023, 02:03:08 PM IST

Hero Motor Co share price update :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3081.05, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹3075

The current price of Hero Motor Co stock is 3081.05. The stock has experienced a 0.2% percent change, with a net change of 6.05.

13 Jul 2023, 01:46:49 PM IST

Hero Motor Co share price NSE Live :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3093.4, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹3075

The current price of Hero Motor Co stock is 3093.4 with a percent change of 0.6 and a net change of 18.4. This means that the stock has increased by 0.6% and the price has risen by 18.4 points.

13 Jul 2023, 01:35:03 PM IST

Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3101.45, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹3075

The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the price is 3101.45, with a percent change of 0.86 and a net change of 26.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

13 Jul 2023, 01:19:03 PM IST

Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3109.5, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹3075

The current price of Hero Motor Co stock is 3109.5 with a percent change of 1.12 and a net change of 34.5. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.

13 Jul 2023, 01:05:27 PM IST

Hero Motor Co share price update :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3114.75, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹3075

As of the current data, the stock price of Hero Motor Co is 3114.75. There has been a percent change of 1.29, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 39.75, showing an increase in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 12:47:17 PM IST

Hero Motor Co share price NSE Live :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3110.65, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹3075

The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the price is 3110.65. It has experienced a percent change of 1.16, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 35.65, which means the stock has gained 35.65 points since the last recorded value. Overall, the stock is performing well and has seen a positive movement in its value.

13 Jul 2023, 12:33:21 PM IST

Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3106.75, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹3075

The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the stock price is 3106.75. There has been a 1.03 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 31.75. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.03 percent, resulting in a net gain of 31.75.

13 Jul 2023, 12:31:21 PM IST

Hero Motor Co Live Updates

13 Jul 2023, 12:15:05 PM IST

Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3107, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹3075

The current data of Hero Motor Co stock shows that the price is 3107, which represents a 1.04% increase. The net change is 32, indicating that the stock has gone up by 32 points.

13 Jul 2023, 12:05:18 PM IST

Hero Motor Co share price update :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3110.3, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹3075

The current stock price of Hero Motor Co is 3110.3, with a percent change of 1.15 and a net change of 35.3. This suggests that the stock price has increased by 1.15% from its previous value, resulting in a net gain of 35.3.

13 Jul 2023, 11:49:53 AM IST

Hero Motor Co share price NSE Live :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3119.25, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹3075

The current stock price of Hero Motor Co is 3119.25 with a percent change of 1.44 and a net change of 44.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.44% and the value has increased by 44.25. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Hero Motor Co.

13 Jul 2023, 11:36:58 AM IST

Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3116.9, up 1.36% from yesterday's ₹3075

The current stock price of Hero Motor Co is 3116.9. It has experienced a 1.36% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 41.9.

13 Jul 2023, 11:17:24 AM IST

Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3119.6, up 1.45% from yesterday's ₹3075

The current stock price of Hero Motor Co is 3119.6, which represents a 1.45% increase from the previous trading session. This corresponds to a net change of 44.6 points.

13 Jul 2023, 10:45:48 AM IST

Hero Motor Co share price update :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3108.15, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹3075

The current price of Hero Motor Co stock is 3108.15. There has been a 1.08% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 33.15.

13 Jul 2023, 10:33:09 AM IST

Hero Motor Co share price NSE Live :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3108.15, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹3075

The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the price is 3108.15 with a percent change of 1.08. This means that the stock has increased by 1.08% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is 33.15, indicating that the stock has gained 33.15 in value.

13 Jul 2023, 10:07:45 AM IST

Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3110.25, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹3075

The current data of Hero Motor Co stock shows that the price is 3110.25. There has been a percent change of 1.15, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 35.25, suggesting that the stock has gained 35.25 points.

13 Jul 2023, 09:45:14 AM IST

Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3125, up 1.63% from yesterday's ₹3075

The current price of Hero Motor Co stock is 3125, with a 1.63% increase in value. This represents a net change of 50 points.

13 Jul 2023, 09:38:07 AM IST

Hero Motor Co Live Updates

13 Jul 2023, 09:33:53 AM IST

Hero Motor Co share price update :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3112.65, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹3075

The current stock price of Hero Motor Co is 3112.65 with a percent change of 1.22. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.22% compared to the previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 37.65, indicating a positive movement in the stock.

13 Jul 2023, 09:18:55 AM IST

Hero Motor Co share price NSE Live :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3114.45, up 1.28% from yesterday's ₹3075

The current stock price of Hero Motor Co is 3114.45, with a percent change of 1.28. This means that the stock has increased by 1.28% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 39.45, indicating a positive movement in the stock. Overall, these numbers suggest that Hero Motor Co's stock is performing well and experiencing a slight upward trend.

13 Jul 2023, 09:01:00 AM IST

Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3072.35, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹3099.75

The current data of Hero Motor Co stock shows that the price is 3072.35. There has been a percent change of -0.88, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -27.4, suggesting a decline in the stock price by this amount.

13 Jul 2023, 08:15:54 AM IST

Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹3099.75 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the volume of Hero Motor Co BSE shares was 19,477. The closing price for the shares was 3099.75.

