Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co Rides High: Stock Trading Strong

On the last day of trading, Hero Motor Co opened at ₹3148.95 and closed at ₹3100.5. The stock reached a high of ₹3148.95 and a low of ₹3109.8 during the day. The market cap of the company is ₹62,185.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3275 and the 52-week low is ₹2246.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 1289 shares.
The current data shows that the stock price of Hero Motor Co is ₹3125.95, with a percent change of 0.35 and a net change of 10.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.35% and the net change in price is 10.9.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.51%
|3 Months
|4.24%
|6 Months
|19.16%
|YTD
|13.38%
|1 Year
|14.48%
The current stock price of Hero Motor Co is ₹3111.05, with a percent change of 0.34 and a net change of 10.55.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Hero Motor Co was 1289 shares. The closing price for the company's shares was ₹3100.5.
