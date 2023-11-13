Hello User
Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co Rides High: Stock Trading Strong

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hero Motor Co stock price went up today, 13 Nov 2023, by 0.35 %. The stock closed at 3115.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3125.95 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hero Motor Co

On the last day of trading, Hero Motor Co opened at 3148.95 and closed at 3100.5. The stock reached a high of 3148.95 and a low of 3109.8 during the day. The market cap of the company is 62,185.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3275 and the 52-week low is 2246.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 1289 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price update :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3125.95, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹3115.05

The current data shows that the stock price of Hero Motor Co is 3125.95, with a percent change of 0.35 and a net change of 10.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.35% and the net change in price is 10.9.

13 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.51%
3 Months4.24%
6 Months19.16%
YTD13.38%
1 Year14.48%
13 Nov 2023, 09:05 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3111.05, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹3100.5

The current stock price of Hero Motor Co is 3111.05, with a percent change of 0.34 and a net change of 10.55. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.34% and that the company's stock has gained 10.55 points.

13 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹3100.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Hero Motor Co was 1289 shares. The closing price for the company's shares was 3100.5.

