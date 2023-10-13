Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co stocks slump amid market uncertainty

On the last day, Hero Motor Co's stock opened at ₹3110.05 and closed at ₹3100.5. The stock had a high of ₹3132.9 and a low of ₹3065.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹61680.57 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹3242.85 and the 52-week low is ₹2246.75. The stock had a trading volume of 14201 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.