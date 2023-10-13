Hello User
Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co stocks slump amid market uncertainty

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hero Motor Co stock price went up today, 13 Oct 2023, by 0 %. The stock closed at 3086.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3086 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hero Motor Co

On the last day, Hero Motor Co's stock opened at 3110.05 and closed at 3100.5. The stock had a high of 3132.9 and a low of 3065.2. The market capitalization of the company is 61680.57 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 3242.85 and the 52-week low is 2246.75. The stock had a trading volume of 14201 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:12 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3086, up 0% from yesterday's ₹3086.1

The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the stock price is 3086. There has been a 0% percent change in the stock price, indicating that it has remained relatively stable. The net change in the stock price is -0.1, indicating a slight decrease. Overall, the stock price for Hero Motor Co has remained steady with a small decrease.

13 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹3100.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Hero Motor Co had a trading volume of 14,201 shares on the BSE. The closing price of the stock was 3100.5.

