Hero Motor Co Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hero Motor Co stock price went down today, 13 Sep 2023, by -1.23 %. The stock closed at 3052.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3015.15 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hero Motor Co

On the last day, Hero Motor Co opened at 3065.05 and closed at 3052.75. The highest price during the day was 3065.1, while the lowest price was 3010.55. The market capitalization of the company is 60263.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3242.85, and the 52-week low is 2246.75. The BSE volume for Hero Motor Co was 11698 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Sep 2023, 08:14 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹3052.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hero Motor Co had a BSE volume of 11,698 shares. The closing price for the stock was 3,052.75.

