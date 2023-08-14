Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co's stocks plummet as investors lose confidence

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:44 AM IST Livemint

Hero Motor Co stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2023, by -0.99 %. The stock closed at 2995.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2965.45 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hero Motor Co

On the last day, Hero Motor Co opened at 3053.95 and closed at 3034.3. The stock reached a high of 3069.05 and a low of 2981 throughout the day. The market capitalization of the company is 59,833.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3242.85 and the 52-week low is 2246.75. The BSE volume for the day was 18,890 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2023, 09:44 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price update :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹2965.45, down -0.99% from yesterday's ₹2995.2

The current data shows that the stock price of Hero Motor Co is 2965.45. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.99%, resulting in a net change of -29.75.

14 Aug 2023, 09:42 AM IST Hero Motor Co Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.82%
3 Months9.25%
6 Months16.06%
YTD9.47%
1 Year7.64%
14 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Hero Motor Co Live Updates

14 Aug 2023, 09:24 AM IST Hero Motor Co August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 3003.6

Hero Motor Co is currently trading at a spot price of 3009.9. The bid price and offer price are both 0.0, indicating that there are currently no buyers or sellers in the market. The open interest is 3884100, which suggests that there is a significant amount of interest from traders in this stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

14 Aug 2023, 09:08 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹3034.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hero Motor Co. on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 18890. The closing price for the stock was 3034.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.