Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co: Revving Up the Market with Strong Trading

Hero Motor Co Share Price Today : Hero Motor Co opened on the last day of trading at ₹4720.1 and closed at ₹4689.05. The stock had a high of ₹4825.7 and a low of ₹4708.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹94,982.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4979.95 and the 52-week low is ₹2246.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 32,380 shares.
The Hero Motocorp stock reached a low of ₹4668.05 and a high of ₹4762 on the current day.
Hero Motor Co is currently trading at a spot price of 4746.4. The bid price is 4762.05 and the offer price is 4764.4. The offer quantity is 300 and the bid quantity is also 300. The open interest is 3522300.
The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the price is ₹4748.2, with a percent change of 0.1 and a net change of 4.65. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a positive net change of 4.65.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.81%
|3 Months
|38.06%
|6 Months
|57.6%
|YTD
|14.62%
|1 Year
|85.23%
The current stock price of Hero Motor Co is ₹4670, which represents a decrease of -1.55% in its value. This decrease corresponds to a net change of - ₹73.55.
On the last day of trading, Hero Motor Co on the BSE had a volume of 32,380 shares with a closing price of ₹4,689.05.
