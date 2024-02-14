Hello User
Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co: Revving Up the Market with Strong Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hero Motor Co stock price went up today, 14 Feb 2024, by 0.1 %. The stock closed at 4743.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4748.2 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hero Motor Co Stock Price Today

Hero Motor Co Share Price Today : Hero Motor Co opened on the last day of trading at 4720.1 and closed at 4689.05. The stock had a high of 4825.7 and a low of 4708.05. The market capitalization of the company is 94,982.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4979.95 and the 52-week low is 2246.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 32,380 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:10 AM IST Hero Motocorp share price live: Today's Price range

The Hero Motocorp stock reached a low of 4668.05 and a high of 4762 on the current day.

14 Feb 2024, 10:09 AM IST Hero Motor Co February futures opened at 4715.05 as against previous close of 4760.2

Hero Motor Co is currently trading at a spot price of 4746.4. The bid price is 4762.05 and the offer price is 4764.4. The offer quantity is 300 and the bid quantity is also 300. The open interest is 3522300.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

14 Feb 2024, 09:53 AM IST Hero Motor Co Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:52 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price update :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹4748.2, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹4743.55

The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the price is 4748.2, with a percent change of 0.1 and a net change of 4.65. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a positive net change of 4.65.

14 Feb 2024, 09:35 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.81%
3 Months38.06%
6 Months57.6%
YTD14.62%
1 Year85.23%
14 Feb 2024, 09:17 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹4670, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹4743.55

The current stock price of Hero Motor Co is 4670, which represents a decrease of -1.55% in its value. This decrease corresponds to a net change of - 73.55.

14 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹4689.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hero Motor Co on the BSE had a volume of 32,380 shares with a closing price of 4,689.05.

