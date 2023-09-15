Hello User
Hero Motor Co Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hero Motor Co stock price went up today, 15 Sep 2023, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 2992.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2996.55 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hero Motor Co

On the last day of trading, Hero Motor Co's stock opened at 3033.65 and closed at 2992.1. The stock reached a high of 3033.65 and a low of 2977. The company's market capitalization is 59891.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3242.85 and the 52-week low is 2246.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 4235 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹2992.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hero Motor Co BSE recorded a volume of 4,235 shares. The stock closed at a price of 2,992.1.

