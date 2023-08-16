Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co Revs Up with Positive Trading Performance

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Livemint

Hero Motor Co stock price went up today, 16 Aug 2023, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 2995.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3001.3 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hero Motor Co

On the last day, Hero Motor Co's stock opened at 3007 and closed at 2995.2. The stock had a high of 3022.8 and a low of 2955. The market capitalization of the company is 59986.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3242.85 and the 52-week low is 2246.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 11853 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2023, 09:03 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3001.3, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹2995.2

The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the price is 3001.3. There has been a 0.2 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 6.1.

16 Aug 2023, 08:13 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹2995.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hero Motor Co had a volume of 11,853 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 2,995.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.