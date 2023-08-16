Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co Revs Up with Positive Trading Performance

On the last day, Hero Motor Co's stock opened at ₹3007 and closed at ₹2995.2. The stock had a high of ₹3022.8 and a low of ₹2955. The market capitalization of the company is ₹59986.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3242.85 and the 52-week low is ₹2246.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 11853 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the price is ₹3001.3. There has been a 0.2 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 6.1.
On the last day of trading, Hero Motor Co had a volume of 11,853 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹2,995.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!