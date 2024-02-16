Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co Revs Up with Positive Trading

Hero Motor Co Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hero Motor Co opened at ₹4817.55 and closed at ₹4813.2. The stock had a high of ₹4856.4 and a low of ₹4790. The market capitalization of the company was ₹96062.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹4979.95 and the 52-week low was ₹2246.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 8191 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Hero Motor Co is ₹4835, with a percent change of 0.34 and a net change of 16.45. This implies that the stock has increased by 0.34% and by ₹16.45 in value.
On the last day, Hero Motor Co BSE witnessed a trading volume of 8191 shares with a closing price of ₹4813.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!