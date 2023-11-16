Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co Rides High with Positive Trading

On the last trading day, Hero Motor Co opened at ₹3130.4 and closed at ₹3118.8. The stock had a high of ₹3180 and a low of ₹3130.4. The market capitalization of the company is ₹63,319.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3275, while the 52-week low is ₹2246.75. The BSE volume for the day was 89,276 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.46%
|3 Months
|6.36%
|6 Months
|16.71%
|YTD
|16.03%
|1 Year
|16.37%
The current stock price of Hero Motor Co is ₹3193.85. The stock has experienced a 0.53 percent change, with a net change of 16.8.
On the last day, Hero Motor Co had a trading volume of 89,276 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
