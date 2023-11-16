Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co Rides High with Positive Trading

On the last trading day, Hero Motor Co opened at ₹3130.4 and closed at ₹3118.8. The stock had a high of ₹3180 and a low of ₹3130.4. The market capitalization of the company is ₹63,319.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3275, while the 52-week low is ₹2246.75. The BSE volume for the day was 89,276 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.