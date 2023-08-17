Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co Stock Plummets on the Market

On the last day of trading, Hero Motor Co opened at ₹3001.3 and closed at ₹3007.55. The stock reached a high of ₹3013.6 and a low of ₹2956.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹59539.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3242.85 and the 52-week low is ₹2246.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 9250 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.