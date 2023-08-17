Hello User
Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co Stock Plummets on the Market

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Livemint

Hero Motor Co stock price went down today, 17 Aug 2023, by -0.95 %. The stock closed at 3007.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2978.95 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hero Motor Co

On the last day of trading, Hero Motor Co opened at 3001.3 and closed at 3007.55. The stock reached a high of 3013.6 and a low of 2956.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 59539.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3242.85 and the 52-week low is 2246.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 9250 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹2978.95, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹3007.55

The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the stock price is 2978.95. There has been a negative percent change of -0.95, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -28.6, which represents the decrease in the stock price in terms of points.

17 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹3007.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Hero Motor Co recorded a volume of 9250 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 3007.55.

