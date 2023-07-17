Hello User
Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co's stocks plummet as investors lose confidence

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 01:05 PM IST Livemint

Hero Motor Co stock price went down today, 17 Jul 2023, by -1.65 %. The stock closed at 3135.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3083.35 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hero Motor Co

On the last day, Hero Motor Co's stock opened and closed at 3075.95. The stock reached a high of 3141.95 and a low of 3075.95. The market capitalization of the company is 62,651.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3206.15 and the 52-week low is 2246.75. The stock had a trading volume of 18,836 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jul 2023, 01:05 PM IST Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3083.35, down -1.65% from yesterday's ₹3135.05

As of the current data, the stock price of Hero Motor Co is 3083.35. It has experienced a percent change of -1.65, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -51.7, implying a decrease of 51.7 in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 12:48 PM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3085.15, down -1.59% from yesterday's ₹3135.05

The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the stock price is 3085.15. There has been a negative percent change of -1.59%, resulting in a net change of -49.9. This means that the stock price has decreased by 49.9.

Click here for Hero Motor Co AGM

17 Jul 2023, 12:31 PM IST Hero Motor Co share price update :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3098.75, down -1.16% from yesterday's ₹3135.05

The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the price is 3098.75. There has been a percent change of -1.16, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -36.3, meaning that the stock has decreased by 36.3.

17 Jul 2023, 12:18 PM IST Hero Motor Co share price NSE Live :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3103.25, down -1.01% from yesterday's ₹3135.05

The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the stock price is 3103.25. There has been a percentage change of -1.01, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -31.8, suggesting a decrease of 31.8.

17 Jul 2023, 12:07 PM IST Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3104.75, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹3135.05

The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the stock price is 3104.75. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.97%, resulting in a net change of -30.3.

17 Jul 2023, 11:50 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3104.05, down -0.99% from yesterday's ₹3135.05

Based on the current data, the stock price of Hero Motor Co is 3104.05. The percent change is -0.99, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -31, implying a decrease of 31 in the stock price.

Click here for Hero Motor Co News

17 Jul 2023, 11:31 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price update :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3101.55, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹3135.05

The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the price of the stock is 3101.55. There has been a percent change of -1.07, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -33.5, which represents the decrease in the stock price in terms of value.

17 Jul 2023, 11:20 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price NSE Live :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3101.65, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹3135.05

The current data shows that the stock price of Hero Motor Co is 3101.65. There has been a percent change of -1.07, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -33.4, indicating a decrease of 33.4.

17 Jul 2023, 11:07 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3101.95, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹3135.05

The current stock price of Hero Motor Co is 3101.95. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.06, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -33.1, suggesting a decline of 33.1 in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 10:52 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3100.05, down -1.12% from yesterday's ₹3135.05

Based on the current data, the stock price of Hero Motor Co is 3100.05. It has experienced a percent change of -1.12, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -35, suggesting a decline in the stock price by 35.

Click here for Hero Motor Co Dividend

17 Jul 2023, 10:35 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price update :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3100, down -1.12% from yesterday's ₹3135.05

The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the price is 3100. There has been a percent change of -1.12, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -35.05, meaning that the stock has decreased by 35.05.

17 Jul 2023, 10:20 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price NSE Live :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3102.4, down -1.04% from yesterday's ₹3135.05

The stock price of Hero Motor Co is currently at 3102.4, with a percent change of -1.04 and a net change of -32.65. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.04% and the net change is a decrease of 32.65.

17 Jul 2023, 10:03 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3108.2, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹3135.05

The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the stock price is 3108.2. There has been a percent change of -0.86, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -26.85, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 26.85.

17 Jul 2023, 09:46 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3106.3, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹3135.05

The current data shows that the stock price of Hero Motor Co is 3106.3. There has been a decrease of 0.92% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -28.75.

Click here for Hero Motor Co Profit Loss

17 Jul 2023, 09:32 AM IST Hero Motor Co Live Updates

17 Jul 2023, 09:31 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price update :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3108.85, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹3135.05

The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the stock price is 3108.85. There has been a percent change of -0.84, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -26.2, suggesting a decline in the stock price by this amount.

17 Jul 2023, 09:16 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price NSE Live :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3153.2, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹3135.05

The current stock price of Hero Motor Co is 3153.2, with a net change of 18.15 and a percent change of 0.58. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 09:04 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3135.05, up 1.92% from yesterday's ₹3075.95

The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the stock price is 3135.05. There has been a percent change of 1.92, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 59.1, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 59.1. Overall, this data indicates positive movement in the Hero Motor Co stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 08:03 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹3075.95 yesterday

On the last day, Hero Motor Co BSE had a trading volume of 18,836 shares with a closing price of 3,075.95.

