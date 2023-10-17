Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co closed today at 3171.8, up 0.37% from yesterday's 3160.1

Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co closed today at ₹3171.8, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹3160.1 Today, the closing price of Hero Motor Co stock was ₹3171.8, with a net change of 11.7 and a percent change of 0.37. Yesterday's closing price was ₹3160.1.

Hero Motor Co share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Eicher Motors 3496.35 11.15 0.32 3886.0 2835.95 95618.73 TVS Motor Co 1609.0 7.35 0.46 1616.9 968.0 76441.52 Hero Motocorp 3171.8 11.7 0.37 3242.85 2246.75 63385.16 Tube Investments Of India 2993.4 -19.15 -0.64 3737.15 2375.05 57808.86 Ok Play India 111.25 -0.35 -0.31 136.4 25.9 213.69

Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3177.45, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹3160.1 The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the price is ₹3177.45. There has been a percent change of 0.55, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 17.35, suggesting that the stock has gained in value by this amount.

Top active options for Hero Motor Co Top active call options for Hero Motor Co at 17 Oct 14:45 were at strike price of ₹3200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3160.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹35.85 (+0.84%) & ₹58.9 (+5.37%) respectively. Top active put options for Hero Motor Co at 17 Oct 14:45 were at strike price of ₹3100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹16.8 (-29.85%) & ₹6.75 (-36.62%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Hero Motor Co share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Eicher Motors 3500.8 15.6 0.45 3886.0 2835.95 95740.43 TVS Motor Co 1604.8 3.15 0.2 1616.9 968.0 76241.98 Hero Motocorp 3176.35 16.25 0.51 3242.85 2246.75 63476.09 Tube Investments Of India 3020.05 7.5 0.25 3737.15 2375.05 58323.53 Ok Play India 112.9 1.3 1.16 136.4 25.9 216.86

Hero Motor Co share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 3042.50 10 Days 3032.36 20 Days 3028.31 50 Days 2994.04 100 Days 2976.03 300 Days 2769.08

Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3178.3, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹3160.1 The stock price of Hero Motor Co is currently at ₹3178.3. It has experienced a 0.58% increase, resulting in a net change of 18.2.

Hero Motor Co share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 10 9 9 9 Buy 11 10 10 9 Hold 9 9 9 11 Sell 9 10 10 8 Strong Sell 0 0 0 2

Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3160.1, up 1.97% from yesterday's ₹3098.95 The stock price of Hero Motor Co is currently at ₹3160.1 with a percent change of 1.97 and a net change of 61.15. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 1.97% or ₹61.15.