Hero Motor Co share price Today Live Updates : Hero Motor Co closed today at 3171.8, up 0.37% from yesterday's 3160.1

23 min read . 17 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Hero Motor Co stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 0.37 %. The stock closed at 3160.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3171.8 per share. Investors should monitor Hero Motor Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hero Motor Co

On the last day, the open price of Hero Motor Co was 3099.45. The close price was 3098.95. The highest price reached during the day was 3174, while the lowest price was 3099.45. The market capitalization of Hero Motor Co is 63160.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3242.85, and the 52-week low is 2246.75. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 34032 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:43 PM IST Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co closed today at ₹3171.8, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹3160.1

Today, the closing price of Hero Motor Co stock was 3171.8, with a net change of 11.7 and a percent change of 0.37. Yesterday's closing price was 3160.1.

17 Oct 2023, 06:18 PM IST Hero Motor Co share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Eicher Motors3496.3511.150.323886.02835.9595618.73
TVS Motor Co1609.07.350.461616.9968.076441.52
Hero Motocorp3171.811.70.373242.852246.7563385.16
Tube Investments Of India2993.4-19.15-0.643737.152375.0557808.86
Ok Play India111.25-0.35-0.31136.425.9213.69
17 Oct 2023, 05:32 PM IST Hero Motocorp share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Hero Motocorp stock today was 3167 and the high price was 3191.8.

17 Oct 2023, 03:47 PM IST Hero Motor Co October futures opened at 3185.0 as against previous close of 3172.2

Hero Motor Co is currently trading at a spot price of 3170. The bid price is slightly higher at 3180.05, while the offer price is 3181.95. There is a bid quantity of 900 and an offer quantity of 300. The open interest stands at 4046100.

17 Oct 2023, 03:17 PM IST Hero Motocorp Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Hero Motocorp Ltd stock is 2246.00000, while the 52-week high price is 3244.00000.

17 Oct 2023, 03:02 PM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3177.45, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹3160.1

The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the price is 3177.45. There has been a percent change of 0.55, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 17.35, suggesting that the stock has gained in value by this amount.

Click here for Hero Motor Co Key Metrics

17 Oct 2023, 02:45 PM IST Top active options for Hero Motor Co

Top active call options for Hero Motor Co at 17 Oct 14:45 were at strike price of 3200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3160.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 35.85 (+0.84%) & 58.9 (+5.37%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hero Motor Co at 17 Oct 14:45 were at strike price of 3100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 16.8 (-29.85%) & 6.75 (-36.62%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 02:30 PM IST Hero Motor Co share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Eicher Motors3500.815.60.453886.02835.9595740.43
TVS Motor Co1604.83.150.21616.9968.076241.98
Hero Motocorp3176.3516.250.513242.852246.7563476.09
Tube Investments Of India3020.057.50.253737.152375.0558323.53
Ok Play India112.91.31.16136.425.9216.86
17 Oct 2023, 02:29 PM IST Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3175.6, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹3160.1

Based on the current data, the stock price of Hero Motor Co is 3175.6. There has been a 0.49 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 15.5.

17 Oct 2023, 02:21 PM IST Hero Motor Co October futures opened at 3185.0 as against previous close of 3172.2

Hero Motor Co is a leading automobile company with a spot price of 3177.95. The bid price is slightly higher at 3186.55, and the offer price is 3187.55. The bid and offer quantities are 300 each. The open interest for the stock is 4063200. Overall, Hero Motor Co is a popular choice for investors in the automobile industry.

17 Oct 2023, 02:15 PM IST Hero Motocorp share price live: Today's Price range

Hero Motocorp's stock reached a low of 3167 and a high of 3191.8 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 01:47 PM IST Hero Motor Co share price NSE Live :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3176.75, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹3160.1

The current data of Hero Motor Co stock shows that the stock price is 3176.75 with a percent change of 0.53. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 16.65, indicating an increase in value.

17 Oct 2023, 01:35 PM IST Hero Motor Co share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days3042.50
10 Days3032.36
20 Days3028.31
50 Days2994.04
100 Days2976.03
300 Days2769.08
17 Oct 2023, 01:24 PM IST Top active options for Hero Motor Co

Top active call options for Hero Motor Co at 17 Oct 13:24 were at strike price of 3200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3160.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 39.65 (+11.53%) & 63.0 (+12.7%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hero Motor Co at 17 Oct 13:24 were at strike price of 3100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 15.95 (-33.4%) & 7.25 (-31.92%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 01:18 PM IST Hero Motor Co share price update :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3183.5, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹3160.1

Hero Motor Co stock is currently trading at 3183.5, with a percent change of 0.74 and a net change of 23.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.

17 Oct 2023, 01:16 PM IST Hero Motocorp share price live: Today's Price range

The Hero Motocorp stock reached a low of 3167 and a high of 3191.8 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 12:52 PM IST Hero Motor Co Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:42 PM IST Hero Motor Co share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Eicher Motors3505.1519.950.573886.02835.9595859.39
TVS Motor Co1608.056.40.41616.9968.076396.38
Hero Motocorp3179.6519.550.623242.852246.7563542.04
Tube Investments Of India3007.4-5.15-0.173737.152375.0558079.23
Ok Play India112.61.00.9136.425.9216.28
17 Oct 2023, 12:36 PM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3178.3, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹3160.1

The stock price of Hero Motor Co is currently at 3178.3. It has experienced a 0.58% increase, resulting in a net change of 18.2.

Click here for Hero Motor Co News

17 Oct 2023, 12:31 PM IST Hero Motor Co share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy10999
Buy1110109
Hold99911
Sell910108
Strong Sell0002
17 Oct 2023, 12:26 PM IST Hero Motocorp share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Hero Motocorp stock was 3167, while the high price reached 3191.8.

17 Oct 2023, 12:00 PM IST Top active options for Hero Motor Co

Top active call options for Hero Motor Co at 17 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of 3200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3160.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 39.6 (+11.39%) & 62.0 (+10.91%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hero Motor Co at 17 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of 3100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 17.0 (-29.02%) & 7.4 (-30.52%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 11:20 AM IST Hero Motor Co October futures opened at 3185.0 as against previous close of 3172.2

Hero Motor Co is currently trading at a spot price of 3175.1. The bid price stands at 3183.55 with a bid quantity of 300, while the offer price is at 3185.45 with an offer quantity of 900. The stock has an open interest of 3,973,500.

17 Oct 2023, 11:12 AM IST Hero Motocorp share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Hero Motocorp reached a low of 3167 and a high of 3191.8 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 11:00 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price NSE Live :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3178.25, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹3160.1

The current data for Hero Motor Co stock shows that the stock price is 3178.25 with a percent change of 0.57 and a net change of 18.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.57% and the net change is an increase of 18.15.

17 Oct 2023, 10:45 AM IST Top active options for Hero Motor Co

Top active call options for Hero Motor Co at 17 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of 3200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3160.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 37.1 (+4.36%) & 58.6 (+4.83%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hero Motor Co at 17 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of 3100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 18.55 (-22.55%) & 7.8 (-26.76%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 10:37 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3170.65, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹3160.1

The current stock price of Hero Motor Co is 3170.65, with a net change of 10.55 and a percent change of 0.33. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Click here for Hero Motor Co Profit Loss

17 Oct 2023, 10:26 AM IST Hero Motor Co October futures opened at 3185.0 as against previous close of 3172.2

Hero Motor Co is currently trading at a spot price of 3168.7. The bid price is 3177.15 and the offer price is 3177.4. The offer quantity is 300 and the bid quantity is also 300. The open interest for this stock is 3950400.

17 Oct 2023, 10:15 AM IST Hero Motocorp share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Hero Motocorp stock reached a low price of 3167 and a high price of 3191.8.

17 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST Hero Motor Co Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:03 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Today :Hero Motor Co trading at ₹3160.1, up 1.97% from yesterday's ₹3098.95

The stock price of Hero Motor Co is currently at 3160.1 with a percent change of 1.97 and a net change of 61.15. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 1.97% or 61.15.

17 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST Hero Motor Co share price Live :Hero Motor Co closed at ₹3098.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Hero Motor Co had a trading volume of 34,032 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the shares was 3098.95.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.